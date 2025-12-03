Ogun Govt. presents ₦1.6trn as 2026 budget

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, presented a ₦1,668,997,993,125.44 Appropriation Bill for 2026 to the State House of Assembly, marking a 63 percent increase over the ₦1.054 trillion 2025 budget.

Tagged the “Budget of Sustainable Legacy,” the proposal allocates ₦1.044 trillion (63 percent) to capital projects and ₦624.76 billion (37 percent) to recurrent expenditure.

Infrastructure takes the lion’s share at ₦526.15 billion (32 percent), followed by education (₦275.40 billion, 17 percent) and health (₦210.59 billion, 13 percent).

The governor laid the bill on Wednesday before lawmakers at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, emphasizing the completion of ongoing projects under the ISEYA pillars, while prioritizing revenue-generating initiatives, job creation, and alignment with the national Renewed Hope Agenda.

On funding sources, the governor projected ₦509.88 billion from Internally Generated Revenue, including ₦250 billion from the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service and ₦259.80 billion from MDAs. Statutory allocation from the Federal Government is estimated at ₦554.81 billion, while capital receipts of ₦518.90 billion, sourced from internal and external loans and grants, are anticipated.

Abiodun highlighted the state’s economic progress, noting that Ogun’s GDP has reached an estimated ₦17 trillion, while IGR rose from ₦52 billion in 2020 to nearly ₦192 billion in 2024, with ₦250 billion projected for 2025.

Reviewing 2025 performance, he said the state achieved 60 percent of its pro-rata expenditure target and 53 percent revenue performance as of September 30, crediting the budget for stimulating inclusive growth and expanding opportunities for citizens.

He urged lawmakers to give the Appropriation Bill accelerated consideration and also announced upcoming events, including the Gateway Afrobeat Drum Festival and the state’s 50th anniversary celebration scheduled for 2026.