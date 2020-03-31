Ogun Govt. places 82 people on coronavirus watchlist after case jumps

By News Desk

The Ogun State Government has placed no fewer than 82 people on coronavirus watchlist after recording another case which increased the number of confirmed cases from three to four.

According to the government, these 82 people placed on watchlist have a direct link to the new case who is a 30years old female indigene of the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Comer, announced the number of those still on its watchlist at a press briefing in Abeokuta where she confirmed one new case of coronavirus recorded in the state on Tuesday.

The commissioner disclosed that the new case was that of a 30-year-old woman linked to the third case of the disease in the state.

In a bid to break the circle of coronavirus in the state, she added that the state government has identified 122 contacts with the new case.

Comer further disclosed that 40 of the contacts had been confirmed negative while 82 others were currently being monitored by health officials to ascertain their status before taking the next action.

The commissioner urged residents of the state to adhere strictly to personal and respiratory hygiene and report suspected cases to appropriate quarters.

She, however, cautioned the people against the use of chloroquine without a doctor’s prescription.