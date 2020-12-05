Ogun Govt okays four road projects for construction

As part of the measure to reduce travel time in Ogun State metropolis, the government has approved four road projects for construction to ease movement within the state.

These were the Oke Ola Road in Imeko, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, and the Ibooro/Imasayi-Igan Okoto-Ayetoro Road, Ado-Odo / Ikoga road in Ogun West Senatorial District. Others are Molusi College Road in Ijebu-Igbo as well as Igan Road in Ago Iwoye, Ogun East.

Through a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, the roads were approved during the state Executive Council held in Abeokuta yesterday and would cover 21 kilometers expected to be done in three phases of 7 kilometers each.

In their decision, the Executives were guided by the viability and condition of the roads, as well as the socio-economic effects of the deplorable condition of the roads.

The approval for the four roads resounds the commitment of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration, to ensure an even and continuous development of road infrastructure across the State, in addition to the many road projects being carried out in each of the three Senatorial Districts.

It would be recalled, as a particular instance, that the Ibooro/Imasayi-Igan Okoto-Ayetoro Road had been left unattended to for over 25 years.