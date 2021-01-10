Ogun Govt. marks Ondo-link bridge for demolition

The Ogun State Government has ordered the immediate demolition of an alleged unapproved flyover bridge linking eastern part of the state with its neighbour, Ondo state.

It said that the flyover bridge under construction, designed to across Oluwa River, a boundary between Omo forest, Area J4 in Ijebu East and Ondo State, was been put up illegally by private individuals.

As gathered, the over 50 meters long structure marked for demolition by the government was reported to have gulped about N20 million.

Marking the structure for demolition, Commissioner for Forestry, Tunji Akinosi, who led a monitoring team to Laagan Village, where the construction was ongoing, gave the residents two-week ultimatum to pull it down.

Akinosi disclosed that the aims and objectives of the perpetrators was to aid easy transportation of the state’s forest resources through illegal loggers and flitches production, popularly called ‘Alamole’,

While arguing that the action would assist in free stealing of public property to neighbouring states, the commissioner pointed out that the present administration would not fold its arms and allow illegal settlers to take over the forest reserve,

The Commissioner noted that many of the settlers who keep illegal arms to perpetrate crimes would be arrested and charged to court, saying, armed soldiers would remain part of the frequent monitoring exercises in order to prevent banditry which is becoming prevalent nationwide.