Ogun Govt. issues traffic advisory ahead Buhari’s visit

The Ogun State Government, through its traffic enforcement agency (TRACE) has disclosed that there would be traffic diversion from major highways across the state, saying some roads would be closed to traffic as part of measure to ensure hitch-free reception for President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

The body explained that the newly reconstructed Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange will be closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6am) – 1600hrs (4pm), while the Ijebu/Ode-Mojoda-Epe Expressway, will be closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6am) – 1300hrs (1pm).

Others to be closed, TRACE said, include adjoining/feeder highways from Siun-Iperu Remo and vice versa, as well as, Siun-Owode Egba-Ofada-Mowe Ibafo and vice versa along the Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange.

Through a statement on Wednesday, the traffic body spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi, noted that Buhari would be in Ogun on a One-Day state visit to inaugurate multiple landmark projects, executed by Governor Dapo Abiodun (MFR).

Akinbiyi said that while the closure last, following alternative routes can be considered to and from Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode depending on users entry point and destination:

“Abeokuta-Ifo-Sango-Iyana/Ipaja-Ikeja and vice versa, Abeokuta-Ajebo Rd-Saapade-Sagamu and vice versa, Abeokuta-Osiele-Odeda-Ibadan and vice versa, Ijebu/Ode-Itoikin-Sagamu and vice versa, and Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu and vice versa,” the statement said.

While apologising for inconveniences that may arise through the traffic diversion, Akinbiyi noted that TRACE, FRSC, POLICE, VIO, NSCDC and other armed security agencies wiould be strategically positioned along the alternative routes to deter traffic infractions and ensure seamless traffic flow.

