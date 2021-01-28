Ogun Govt., French firm sign MoU to establish dairy farm, training institute

As part of measures aimed at deepening investment in its agricultural sector, across Ogun State, the State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fan Milk Plc., a subsidiary of Danone, on the proposed dairy flagship farm and training institute within the Odeda Farm Institute.

It explained that the need to develop the state and place the state on the path of accelerated economic growth through the agriculture sector necessitated the move.

Speaking on Thursday when he played host to the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jérôme Pasquier, the state’s Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said that his administration would stop at nothing in putting up the right policies in place to attract more investment into the state.

The governor noted that his government would be creating an enabling environment for businesses and enterprises to flourish would spring up employment opportunities for youth and reduce the poverty rate.

According to him, our policies and programmes in agriculture and commerce are targeted towards creating wealth and jobs, building capacity, ensuring food security, and improving our local economy for sustainability.

“Already, we have set the ball rolling in less than two years, making Ogun State top in cassava, poultry, rice, kola nut, cocoa and cotton production, while empowering our large youth population by instituting programmes and keying into other third-party developmental initiatives,” he said.