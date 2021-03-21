Ogun Govt. eyes economic growth through road constructions

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that when completed, the Ijebu Ode-Epe Expressway, would create jobs and open up economic activities across the state.

He added that the road that would be completed by May 2021, and the loop which is being constructed to reduce accidents at the interchange of the road would be completed by the 3rd quarter of 2021.

Abiodun, who made this known during an on-the-spot assessment of work done on the loop that would aid the easy movement of road users either linking Benin-Ore from the Ijebu Ode-Epe Expressway or those linking the Ijebu Ode-Epe Expressway from the Sagamu end, said that the road when completed would further open up the axis to more economic development.

“If you are coming from Sagamu-Benin unto Ijebu Ode-Sagamu or Ijebu Ode-Benin and also for those that are coming from Ore and going to Lekki, you won’t have to be crossing the expressway, you will just get on the loop and without obstructing traffic, you are now Epe bound.

“The most important thing is that when this road is completed, lots of companies would be opened in this corridor. You will get job opportunities from this road when completed. There will be lots of jobs.

“The loop will be ready sometime around the third quarter of the year. The road itself will be delivered 100% by the middle of May,” he said.

In a similar vein, Abiodun has assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to do all it can to make easy movement of people and goods across the state.

The governor, who made this known when he visited Ejinrin Road in Ijebu-Ode for on-spot assesment, said that the asphalting of the road, when completed, would make movement easy around the city.

Abiodun, while calling on the people to continue to support his administration in its quest to make movement on roads across the state seamless, said that he would leave the state of roads across the state better than he met it.