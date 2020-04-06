Ogun govt exempts Dangote trucks from movement restriction 

Ogun State Government has ordered all law enforcement agencies saddled with the responsiblity of enforcing the restriction placed on movement by the Federal Government to exempt all trucks belonging to the Dangote Group of companies from the restriction.

It explained that the multi-sectoral essential services provided by the companies had necessitated their exemption from movement restriction to meet the demands of the populace.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, noted that though the apex government had ordered a total lockdown, some exemption were given to essential sectors to ensure citizens compliance.

Talabi, in a letter he personally signed to the effect, and dated April 4, 2020, sighted by our correspondent, urged security agencies to give room for free movement of trucks from the stable of Dangote Group.

The letter titled ‘COVID-19 Locdown: Exemption of Dangote Trucks’, read: “This is to confirm that Dangote Plc, trucks are exempted from the restriction of movement and total lockdown of the state as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. You are requested to permit the trucks move freely within the state because of essential multi-sectoral services the company renders to the public.”

Recall that the President had, in a nationwide broadcast on February 29, imposed fourteen-day lockdown on three states including Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as part of measure to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

He explained that the restriction period was meant to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases, ensure treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states.

The President exempted hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in health care related manufacturing and distribution; food processing, distribution and retail companies; petroleum distribution and retail entities, power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and private security companies with financial institutions.