Ogun Govt. directs police to investigate truck driver’s death

The Ogun State Government has directed Nigerian Police to investigate alleged death of a truck driver that was said to have been crushed to death while being chased by operatives of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) in the state.

It also said that members of the affected TRACE Patrol Team in Ibara Housing Estate office were already being subjected to an administrative trial to ascertain their role in the truck driver’s death.

The government directives came barely 24 hours after the late truck drivers colleagues attacked the traffic enforcement unit and vandalized property worth millions of naira over their colleague’s death in the state.

Announcing the government directives, Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Gbenga Dairo, through a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, commiserate with families of the deceased and his colleagues.

Dairo assured the public that steps would be taken to ensure justice for the deceased truck driver and avoid a recurrence of the tragedy in the state.

He said: “As a demonstration of the governments unwavering commitment to ensuring justice at all times, it has directed the State Police Command to commence an immediate investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view to unraveling the circumstances that led to it, just as members of the affected TRACE Patrol Team are already being subjected to administrative trial”.

The commissioner further assured that the Dapo Abiodun administration was committed to safety of lives and property of residents and that policies and programmes would continuously be introduced to prevent road crashes in the state.

According to him, Government, however, wishes to remind all that destruction of public utilities as a way of protest does no one no good, and therefore condemns, in strong terms, the wanton destruction of government facilities at the TRACE office in Ibara, which was put in place with taxpayers money.

Before the government directives, pandemonium was said to have broke out in Abeokuta after angry mob went berserk and attacked the headquarters of the state Parking Management Scheme and vandalized property.

The angry truck drivers, according to an eyewitness account, were said to have stormed the Ibara office of the parking management scheme in protest against seizure of their truck by operatives of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

An eyewitness at the scene narrated that the truck drivers came in a truck and brought down the main gate of the premises and went straight to the TRACE office vandalizing their patrol vehicle and electronic appliances in the office.

According to him, after leaving the TRACE office, the irate mob descended on the parking management office and destroyed the vehicles within the premises.