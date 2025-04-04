Ogun Govt declares war on rape, others, release toll free lines

The Ogun State Government has declared a zero tolerance for sexual and domestic violence, releasing a new toll-free line for victims and witnesses to report the act within their community to the agency designated to prosecute the cases in the state.

It stated that the move was targeted at ending cases of sexual and gender-based violence and give victims and non-victims voices across the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye, while announcing the numbers, said that the state government under the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun is keen on eradicating the criminal act and it’s menace in the region.

Adeleye also mentioned that the initiative will provide an avenue for survivors to report their ordeal of the crime leading to necessary sanctions for violators.

The Commissioner further informed that the toll-free lines will ensure improved response, immediate medical and psychological support. She added: “This intervention again underscores the state government’s strong commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of all residents in the face of gender-based and sexual violence

“With the unwavering support of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the SARC centres are equipped with trained professionals who offer confidential and compassionate support, ensuring survivors receive the help they need while pursuing justice against perpetrators.

“Again, the Ministry is reiterating its calls on all residents, civil society organizations, law enforcement agencies, and community stakeholders to actively participate in the fight against sexual violence.

“Reporting cases promptly, supporting survivors, and promoting a culture of zero tolerance toward abuse are critical steps toward eliminating sexual and gender-based violence from our society.

“Also, Survivors are encouraged to speak up and seek help, knowing that they are not alone. Enough of exposing sensitive life issues to social media, where the stigma keeps increasing and spreading even after the issue is being resolved.

“With these new toll-free lines and with the support of His Excellency, we reaffirm our dedication to creating a safer Ogun State, where every individual, regardless of age or gender, can live without fear.