Ogun Govt. bans social gatherings over coronavirus outbreak

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, Ogun State Government has placed an immediate ban on all high-density gatherings that would bring together 50 or more people in the same place.

The government added that those affected by the ban include social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports arenas in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, it stressed that the decision was taken to ramp up its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

According to the government, the measure announced on Wednesday will be in effect for the next 30 days in the first instance, before possible review.

“This restriction has to be enforced without prejudice to people’s fundamental rights to association and movement because the safety of our people and their welfare are priorities that cannot be toyed with. The Government will continue to engage all the stakeholders, including our religious leaders to sensitise the populace on the need to maintain social distancing and collective effort to combat this pandemic.

“The Government will continue the surveillance initiatives and intensify sensitisation on COVID-19. This is more so given the peculiarity of its location as the Nation’s Gateway State and its industrial capital. Our epidemiologists and other health workers are working round the clock with Federal agencies and international development agencies to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“In view of the recent confirmed cases in the country, Governor Abiodun reassures the populace that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that the state is prepared at all times to respond appropriately. He further encourages people to maintain a high level of suspicion and report any suspected case to the appropriate authorities”.