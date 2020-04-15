Ogun govt. returns lockdown days after suspension

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Ogun State Government has announced that plans had been concluded to suspend the ongoing relaxation of lockdown directive in the state from 7am to 2pm on April 17, 2020.

It explained that the current window of relaxation was to allow residents to stock up foodstuffs and other necessities following the two weeks extension of restriction placed on movement by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration which was meant to gain control against the deadly coronavirus in the country.

The state’s Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said though the government was aware of the hardship and sudden life changes occasioned by the lockdown on the citizenry, the decision to extend the lockdown was for the benefit of all Nigerians, and such was the needed sacrifice in order to defeat the virus.

The Governor, through a statement, by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, urged all citizens to support the government initiatives by complying with directives and maintain social distancing, which, he said, will aid in mitigating the spread of coronavirus.

According to him, as part of other measures to flatten the curve of coronavirus spread in the state, the government will soon commence strict enforcement of face masks wearing by all citizens in the public.

“Therefore, the current window of relaxation of the lockdown in the state from 7am to 2pm, which follows the same pattern of last week, will still be available for this Wednesday (15th April) and Friday (17th April, 2020) only. This is to allow the residents to prepare for the extension of the lockdown and restock on food and other essential items. However, Ogun State borders remain closed.

“It should be emphasised that people should only go out if they need to and are required at all times when outside their homes to wear a face mask, including locally made face masks, even as they observe other social distancing measures.

“The state will soon commence strict enforcement of wearing of face mask in the public as it has been shown to help flatten the spread of the virus.”