Ogun Gov. to inaugurate OOUTH, SUBEB, 10 others board

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that plans had been concluded to inaugurate chairman and members of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) boards.

As stated, 10 other boards, commissions and agencies previously named by the government would also be inaugurated on Tuesday, 29th September, 2020.

The inauguration, he said, followed their appointments as members and chairmen respectively into the various boards and, agencies and commissions across the state.

Through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the Governor said that the event would be held at the June 12 Cultural Centre Kuto, Abeokuta in compliance with all coronavirus protocols and that the inauguration of all appointed commissions and boards will be done in batches.

Abiodun said that the new appointees are forward-thinking managers who would discharge the onerous tasks thrust on them responsibly in line with their commitments to moving the state to the next level.

“These new boards are too important to the development of the Building Our Future Together Agenda because Basic Education is critical to that future we are building. The OOUTH was one of the first places I went upon assumption of office and the Committee we set up then made far-reaching recommendations that I am sure this Board would work on in order that this tertiary health institution fulfils the dreams of its founding fathers.

“Our Administration is firmly committed to restoring OOUTH to its enviable position as a training, research and healthcare facility. That’s why we are appointing people with rich and diverse experience to reengineer the Teaching Hospital. Our SUBEB too will fast-track our goal of Building Our Future Together and put our education on the path of excellent academic achievement and service delivery.

“As I have always stressed, the Building Our Future Together is more than a mantra. It is an overarching policy thrust that we will leave no stone unturned to actualize. Our inclusiveness is deliberate because together, we will achieve more and at a faster pace,” the statement said.