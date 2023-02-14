Ogun Gov. threatens to shut down banks rejecting old Naira notes

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has warned that the State government would not hesitate to shut down commercial banks refusing to accept old naira notes across the state.

Abiodun, who frowned at the actions of the banks, noted that since the new Naira notes promised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were not available, commercial banks operating across Ogun must accept the old notes to ease residents’ suffering.

The governor gave the warning on Tuesday after listening to complaints from the people that the commercial banks and some filling stations were rejecting the old naira notes as legal tender.

Addressing market men and women at Itoku Kampala market in Abeokuta, the state capital, as part of his reelection campaign to Abeokuta North Local Government Areas.

He called on the people to remain calm, assuring that his government was working assiduously to ensure that the present situation was brought under control.

Speaking on the epileptic power supply affecting the market, the governor assured that he would reach out to the appropriate authority to improve on power supply to the market.

Abiodun added that the controversy surrounding the non-issuance of documents to some shop owners at the market would be addressed.

He promised that some of the outstanding issues currently affecting the market would be given priority during his second term in office.

The governor promised that 200 market men and women would benefit from the government’s loan arrangement, saying that the Oko Owo Dapo scheme would be extended to them.

Earlier, the Otun Iyaloja of Itoku, Simbiat Oyetola, commended the governor for the boreholes provided in the market, urging the governor to assist the traders in resolving the problem of epileptic power supply.

