Ogun Gov. suspends commissioner over sexual harassment

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has suspended the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, from office for allegedly harassing a 16-year old girl, identified as one Barakat Melojuekun.

He explained that his suspension had become necessary to allow an independent investigation into an allegation to unravel the truth behind the matter and ensure justice is served appropriately.

Abidoun said that the suspension was also to enable Abudu-Balogun cooperate fully with the independent investigation being carried out by the state’s Police command.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday by Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, Abiodun assured that his administration would ensure justice is served without fear or favour.

“Whilst taking cognizance of the principle of a suspect being presumed innocent until proven guilty and the public statement issued by Hon. Abudu-Balogun denying the allegation, as a government with zero tolerance for gender-based violence and indeed any criminality, the suspension is a further demonstration of the commitment of Prince Dapo Abiodun Administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law, no matter who is involved”, the statement continued.

“The government assures the public that it will do everything to ensure that justice is served in this case. In the meantime, the suspended Commissioner has been directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment,” the statement added.