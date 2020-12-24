Ogun Gov. shuts down civil service over COVID-19 second wave

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has shut down the public service and banned street carnivals, crowded cross-over night service, parties and similar gatherings in the state, amidst an increase in COVID-19 infections across the nation.

Abiodun said that the shut down, expected to possibly elapse January 4th, 2021, would afford the government to reduce COVID-19 community transmission and afford the workers celebrate Christmas and New Year holiday in their homes.

Aside from the workers, he ordered that all schools were to remain closed until January 18, 2021, while all bars, nightclubs, pubs and event centres, recreational centres in the state have also been closed down indefinitely. Abiodun, while appealing to residents for restraints during the Christmas and New Year festivities, further instructed market leaders to open the premises strictly between 8am and 4pm while maintaining social distancing and observing all COVID-19 protocols, including the use of face mask, provision of hand sanitizer and/or hand-washing equipment at every strategic point within their malls, shops, business premises etc. The directives were made after a meeting between the state government and religious leaders from the League of Imams and the Christian Association of Nigeria as well as community leaders as part of the measures and guidelines for public health as the state prepares for a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor further directed that religious and worship centres should not exceed 50 per cent of their capacity. All services must also be in compliance with all COVID-19 protocols.

In order to stem, the spread of the second wave of the disease, Gov. Abiodun advised that “there should be no gatherings of more than 50 people at any event or ceremonies, such as conferences, congresses, office events, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, cross-over nights, end of year parties, weddings, naming, birthdays, anniversaries, street carnivals, etc until further notice”.

He also called on motorcycle (okada), tricycle, bus, car, taxi and other transport operators to not to carry passengers above 50 percent of their capacity, in compliance with social distancing rules.

While urging citizens to celebrate in moderation, Gov. Abiodun wished the people a Merry Christmas and prosperous 2021, saying they should take personal responsibilities and stay within their residences and not embark on travels within and outside the State to ensure they neither transmit nor contract the virus.