Ogun Gov. shuts down civil service over COVID-19 second wave

Aside from the workers, he ordered that all schools were to remain closed until January 18, 2021, while all bars, nightclubs, pubs and event centres, recreational centres in the state have also been closed down indefinitely.
Abiodun, while appealing to residents for restraints during the Christmas and New Year festivities, further instructed market leaders to open the premises strictly between 8am and 4pm while maintaining social distancing and observing all COVID-19 protocols, including the use of face mask, provision of hand sanitizer and/or hand-washing equipment at every strategic point within their malls, shops, business premises etc.
The directives were made after a meeting between the state government and religious leaders from the League of Imams and the Christian Association of Nigeria as well as community leaders as part of the measures and guidelines for public health as the state prepares for a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.