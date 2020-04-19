Ogun Gov. reveals details on two new coronavirus cases

Report on Interest

By Olawale
By Monsuru Olowoopejo
The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has confirmed two additional cases announced by National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), revealing that the two patients contracted it from same source.
Abiodun added that the State Taskforce on COVID-19 has commenced contact tracing of both cases to curtail spread of the deadly disease in the state.
The governor, in a statement on his official social media handle on Sunday, said that with the two new cases, number of confirmed cases in Ogun has to 12.
Of these cases, six have been discharged, while there are currently six active cases under close monitoring in Isolation Centre.
According to him, the two new confirmed cases are contacts of another patient with international travel history.
To curtail further spread of coronavirus in the state, Abiodun hinted that contact tracing for both cases has begun.
“Some close contacts have already been immediately identified and placed under close observation”.
