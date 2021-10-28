Ogun Gov. faults protests over bad road around Sango-Ota

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has faulted members of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and residents of Sango-Ota area of the state for protesting over bad portion of road in the section.

The governor who listed efforts of his administration over the situation, expressed disappointment over attempt by some group of individuals to stage a demonstration over the deplorable condition of roads in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun, who described the incident as “unfortunate” while speaking in a virtual meeting with representatives of Ogun East Senatorial District on the 2022 budget, held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, berated the demonstrators for trying to paint Ogun in “colours that do not represent the state”.

“The attempted demonstration in Sango-Ota today is most unfortunate. Some people take delight in painting our state in a colour that does not represent our State.

“Ota is very important to us. The first set of roads by this administration was in that local government. The most expensive road, that is the Atan-Agbara road is in the Local Government.

“Ogun and Lagos governments have made attempt to get the Federal Government release the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road to us for reconstruction, but no response. I have called on several occasions to Federal Government to give attention to the road. That road did not just get bad in the last two years”, he stated.

The governor, while calling on the people to stop playing politics with issue affecting the lives of the people , disclosed that a sum of N75b would be needed to rebuild the road, declaring that the state does not have such money.

“Please be responsible, don’t play to the gallery. Governance is not a joke”, Gov. Abiodun warned.

The Guild had reported that vehicular movement in and out of Sango-Ota section of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway was yesterday crippled after the union members and residents from the area and other neighbouring communities took over the highway to protest against poor road network.

The protesters who thronged the expressway locked down the road and left several road users stranded expressed concerns over the failed portions of the expressway, saying the highway has turned to death trap and sent several Nigerians to their untimely grave.

leading the protest, the labour union noted that the protest followed the expiration of 21 days ultimatum given to the Ogun State Government and the Federal government to fix the deplorable road and ensure Nigerians plying the road enjoy their travelling time on the highway.

The union members and residents who were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as “Dapo repair our roads, it is our right,” “Dapo Abiodun, let us enjoy the dividends of democracy in Ogun”, and “Hear our cries, Ogun people are suffering” among others, said that the demonstration was to express their displeasure over the bad state of the roads.

