Ogun Gov cancels 63rd Independence day celebration to cut expenses

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved cancellation of all activities earlier scheduled for the 63rd Independence Day celebration across the state, in order to reduce government expenses.

It stated that the decision to cancel all ceremonies for the October 1st event was to comply with the Federal Government’s appeal that the country’s independence celebration be done in a low-key.

The announcement came through a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, and made available to newsmen.

It emphasized that the decision to cancel the celebrations was in alignment with the national sentiment and the Federal Government’s recommendation for subdued festivities.

According to the statement, “Following the directive of the Federal Government that this year’s Independence Day Celebration should be low-key, the Ogun State Government has cancelled all arrangements in respect of the anniversary on October 1st, 2023.

“Residents of Ogun State are encouraged to use this time for thoughtful reflection and fervent prayers for the nation. Emphasizing the state government’s faith.

“Under Governor Dapo Abiodun’s guidance, we are confident that our collective prayers during this pivotal period will find favor in God’s eyes.”

