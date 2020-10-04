Ogun Gov. assures abandoned pojects, others completion 

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that his administration would continue to prioritise roads, hospitals and other projects abandoned by his predecessors, saying irrespective of differences, tax payers money won’t be sacrificed for partisan politics.

He explained that no part of the state would be neglected in distribution of infrastructure as the government had decided to make residents the centrepiece of current administration.

Abiodun said that his administration was embarking on massive infrastructural projects across the state as part of government commitment to open up the state to socioeconomic activities and promote the welfare of the citizenry.

Speaking after inspecting major roads in the state’s East and Central Senatorial Districts during weekend, the Governor noted that the issue of good road network across the state could not be overemphasised.

He added that road networks were in terrible state when he took over the mantle of leadership and that his administration would stop at nothing in ensuring the anomaly was corrected.

“I will not leave any project abandoned by previous government. Those they funded or abandoned midway will be completed by us. When we were drawing up budget too, we asked for your inputs and these are the roads and projects you chose by yourselves

“Infrastructure, especially road will be given the right attention in order to open up the State for more economic development”, Abiodun was quoted as saying in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

At Kuto flyover and service lanes in Abeokuta, he said, though awarded by the last administration, it would be completed soon, as he had extracted commitment from the contractor.

The Governor noted that most of the road projects executed by his administration were prioritised by the residents themselves as they were allowed to do so while government was preparing the budget.

“For instance, it was part of our inclusiveness that made the people to choose the 7.1km Fajol-Osara-Gbonagun Road. This is an inter-local government road that would link Abeokuta South and Odeda Local Government Areas, as well as act as a bypass to the Abeokuta-Ibadan Road”, he said.