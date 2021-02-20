Ogun Gov. approves compensation for Yoruba, Fulani clashes victims

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered that the victims of Yoruba and Fulani clashes across the state be rehabilitated and compensated for the losses recorded during the skirmishes.

Abiodun added that accommodation would be provided to those whose houses were destroyed during the clashes and while others would receive palliative to cushion the effect of the clashes on their businesses and welfare.

He announced the approval on Saturday while inaugurating a 20-man Peace Committee on Herder-Farmer Conflicts, chaired by a House of Representatives former member, Kayode Oladele, at the Oba Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

While charging the committee to look into the remote and immediate causes of previous clashes and find lasting solutions to the face-off, he ordered that the Commissioner for Housing and his Special Duties counterpart, to, within 24 hours, rehabilitate all displaced persons and work out compensation for all victims.

He said palliatives would be given to all farmers and herders affected in the clashes, directing the Committee to liaise with the Ministry of Special Duties for seamless distribution, just as he directed the Ministry of Housing to provide accommodation to those whose houses were destroyed.

The governor noted that these were part of the strategy, which he had hinted the president, Muhammadu Buhari, were believed could restore peace and harmony across the state.

Abiodun charged members of the committee to look into the remote and immediate causes of previous clashes and find lasting solutions to possible, future crises.

Noting that the government was hopeful that the Committee would unravel activities that led to crisis in the affected axis of the state, the governor disclosed that the 20-man Peace Committee on herder-farmer conflicts has four weeks to investigate and submit its report.

According to him, this committee would be a standing one saddled with the responsibility of engendering peaceful co-existence in the State.

“Government believes, with the Committee, what really happened to disrupt the peace of the areas will be made known, and knowing this will prevent future occurrences and how to solve them.

“You will ensure that the clashes do not happen again. But if it happens, you will know the steps to be taken. You will also look into any other matter that threatens the peace of the State,” the Governor added.

Abiodun, while enumerating the link between peace and development, noted that no meaningful development would be achieved if clashes like that of the farmers and herders were allowed to continue unchecked.

He added that when such clashed continued unabated, the aim of the government to ensure Ogun becomes number one in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the country may not be realistic.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, noted that the Committee arose from a lot of brainstorming on the part of the government, adding with this inauguration, the State was setting a standard in conflict resolution for the country.

Talabi said it was imperative for members of the Committee to understand the magnitude of their responsibilities and come up with solutions that would engender peaceful co-existence.

In their goodwill messages, the Southwest Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kabir Muhammed commended the state government for setting up the Committee, and the representative of Fulani Youth in the State, Abumumuni Ibrahim, pledged the cooperation of his group towards finding lasting solutions to the clashes.

The Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Olanite, stressed the need for proper demarcation for all concerned to know their limit, while the member representing Yewa North in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Haruna Abiodun, noted that peace would return to the axis when either group operates within its bounds.

Speaking on behalf of other members of the Committee, a member of Ogun State House of Assembly from Imeko Constituency, Jemili Akingbade, thanked the Governor for his timely intervention in settling the dispute. He assured that the Committee will live up to its expectations by diligently carrying out its terms of reference.

Other members of the Committee are: Abiodun Egungbohun, Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Olaolu Olabimtan, Commissioner for Housing, Jamiu Omoniyi, Special Assistant to the Governor on Inter-Ethnic Affairs, Sani Hadi, Chairman, Imeko -Afon, Babatunde Davis, State Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Segun Dasaolu and Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Olanite.

Other were: the Eselu of Iselu, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, Baale of Igbooro, Chief Bidemi Akorede, a Community leader, Egungbohun Deinde, Southwest Coordinator of MACBAN, Kabir Muhammed, and Bashir Eggua.