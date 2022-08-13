Ogun Gov. appoints fashion mogul as aide on SDGs

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed a fashion expert, Damilola Otubanjo, as Senior Special Assistant, (SSA) on Special Duties in the state.

Abiodun, in appointment letter to the House of Representatives former aspirant for Ogun Waterside/Ijebu East/Ijebu North Constituency, indicated that her focus would be on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In an interview with The Guild on Saturday, Otubanjo confirmed the appointment and disclosed that she has resumed office immediately to achieve the task on her office desk.

She noted that the task before her office was to ensure that all necessary activities were done to make the governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration achieve all SDG goals set out for.

Otubanjo expressed gratitude to the governor for considering her worthy of the appointment which would afford her the opportunity of contributing to the growth and development of the state.

“I promise to discharge my duties to the best of my abilities, serving my Governor and the good people of Ogun State with a dedication to duty and achievement of Purpose”, the former aspirant added.

Before the appointment, Otubanjo was the Creative Director of MILOLAR Group, a fashion and beauty business, that had over the years assisted women address their needs across the country.

Aside that, the the firm which she had built to become a popular brand has continued to provide employment for many Nigerians, with the majority as youths.

Also, she founded the PinkDove Charitable Initiative, a registered Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that had since establishment in 2008 being training, guiding and mentoring young female Nigerians to achieve their dream.

