Ogun Gov. appoints BBN winner youth ambassador

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed current Big Brother Naija (BBN) winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, known professionally as Laycon as a Youth Ambassador for the state.

Aside from the appointment, the governor also presented a bungalow and N5 million gifts to the 2020 winner of the reality show tagged lockdown.

Abiodun said that Laycon was considered for the appointment as a result of his good character, high intellect, and virtues proven during his stay in Big Brother house.

Abiodun, who disclosed the development during the winner’s visit to Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta, on Tuesday, hinted that Laycon’s character was worthy of emulation by young people in the state, adding that as a proud son, he displayed the essence of focus in the face of temptations and provocations.

The governor commended his talent in entertainment as well as high intellect in academics, just as he enjoined parents to often allow their children to explore other activities outside the classroom.

He further disclosed that the talent displayed by the winner further reiterated reasons the government planned to establish an Entertainment Village for artistes to discover and nurture talents in the state.

“This is the true Ogun State spirit, and it indeed confirms that this earned him his academic achievement at the University of Lagos.

” Entertainment and academics mix finely for a good result. So I urge parents to let their children explore outside the classroom. We are therefore now finalising plans to establish in Ogun State, an Entertainment Village for artistes and artists to nurture their skills and talents.” Abiodun added.