Ogun FRSC spokesperson dies after prolonged illness

The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Chief Route Commander Florence Okpe, has died after a prolonged illness.

The route commander had reportedly been unwell for some time, forcing her to step back from service to receive intensive medical care.

Ogun State Sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, confirmed the sad news on Tuesday, describing her as a dedicated officer whose contributions to the agency had left a lasting impact on the command and the community she served.

According to Fasakin, the late Okpe, who had served as the image maker of the command for several years, passed away in her hometown in Cross River State after battling an undisclosed ailment.

According to him, “We lost Okpe this morning, Tuesday; her family has confirmed the sad news. She had been sick for a while and was attending the clinic here in Ogun until she was granted medical leave, after which she travelled to her hometown in Cross River State, where she eventually died.

“Okpe was no doubt an enigma, a very sound, resourceful, and professional officer of unparalleled dedication to duty. I have sincerely lost a very dutiful officer. She was very dear to me, and it’s been a sad day since we were told of her death.

“The command commiserates with her family and loved ones and prays that the Almighty God will grant all of us the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.