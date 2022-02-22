Ogun ex-gov., Daniel’s driver kill policeman attach to Sagamu residence

A Police officer attached to the Ogun State former Governor, Gbenga Daniel, has been confirmed to have died after being knockdown by the ex-governor’s driver.

It was gathered that the policeman, Adegoke Ogunsola, died hours after he was crushed at the entrance of the former governor’s house also known as Asoludero Court in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased officer was crushed while trying to open the gate to the house for the vehicle to gain access into the building in Sagamu town.

Confirming the tragedy, Ogun Command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, described the death of the policeman as an accident that could happen to anyone.

Oyeyemi, on Tuesday, explained that the policeman was trying to open the gate to the house before he was reportedly knocked down in the process last Saturday.

The command’s spokesman said that the sergeant was rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead by medical experts at the facility.

It would be recalled that Daniel served as the governor of Ogun State between 2003 and 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

