Ogun Court remands three unemployed men for stealing N600,000

No fewer than three unemployed men have been remanded by a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun for allegedly breaking into a shop and stealing 10 bags of rice worth N600,000.

The suspects 22-year old Abdulrasaq Quawil, 31-year-old Motunrayo Akinyole, and 31-year-old Uchenna Chukwu were said to have been charged with offenses bordering on theft and conspiracy.

The defendants and others at large were said to have committed the offense on May 10, in Sango-Ota before being apprehended by the community vigilance group.

They were said to have connived with their accomplices to break into the shop of the complainant, Funke Oyejide, and also stole bags of melon seeds worth N60,000.

According to the Prosecution Counsel, E.O Adaraloye, during the court proceeding on Monday, in Ota, the offense, contravened the provisions of sections 427 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Laws,2006.

Adaraloye disclosed that the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges when it was read to them in a language that they could understand.

On his part, the Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi further ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must be gainfully employed before adjourning the matter until June 8 for further hearing.

