Ogun council boss under DSS detention after linking Gov to misappropriation

The Department of State Security (DSS), Ogun State command, on Friday detained the suspended chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, over allegation of diversion of councils’ allocations against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Adedayo had accused the governor of withholding local government funds in the last two years.

He was at the DSS Abeokuta office on Friday, to honour the invitation of the service on the allegations.

He was also at the DSS office on Thursday on the same matter, but he was detained on Friday.

One of his aides told our correspondent on Friday night that Adedayo may likely spend weekend in the custody.

He said, “We got here together and I took his phone and stood outside, since then he has not been allowed to come out.

“After he got into the place, the governor also came into the DSS office and left after over 30 minutes. Only God knows what is happening to my boss right now, please help us. This is 8:34 pm and he has still not been allowed to come out.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

