Ogun community police deploys CCTV to tackle crime

The Ogun State Government has unveiled a state-of-the-art CCTV control room at the headquarters of the Ogun State Security Network, known as the Amotekun Corps, in Abeokuta.

The new facility, which aims to strengthen crime prevention and enhance public safety, will support real-time surveillance, intelligence gathering, and rapid response to security threats across the state.

The CCTV control room was officially unveiled on Wednesday at the Amotekun Corps state command headquarters in Abeokuta, marking a new phase in Ogun State’s drive to strengthen community policing through technology-driven surveillance and real-time crime response.

The initiative comes amid the growing emphasis by the state government on proactive security measures and the need to modernize community policing structures to address evolving criminal tactics.

Officials said the move was informed by the understanding that effective crime control now requires a blend of manpower, intelligence, and digital tools, especially in a state with a vast landmass and an expanding population.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, represented the Ogun State Government, while the facility was developed and is being operated by the Amotekun Corps under the leadership of its Commander, Brigadier General Alade Adedigba (retd.). The corps currently has about 2,000 operatives deployed across various parts of the state.

Talabi commended the Amotekun leadership for initiating the project, describing it as a strategic step toward professionalism and growth within the security outfit.

He said the adoption of technology was critical to effective security administration, noting that the CCTV control room demonstrated foresight and a commitment to raising operational standards.

According to him, the project gives the government confidence in the corps’ capacity to support internal security.

Following the unveiling, the state government assured that it would back the initiative by expanding the pilot phase beyond the three locations currently covered by CCTV cameras.

Talabi said plans were underway to scale up the system to ensure wider coverage across the state, adding that technology would complement personnel deployment in critical areas.

Reiterating the government’s stance, the SSG stressed the importance of inter-agency cooperation, explaining that security challenges require collective action rather than isolated efforts.

He noted that regular collaboration among security agencies in the state had improved efficiency and response capacity, particularly in situations where reinforcements from sister agencies or the military become necessary.

Talabi also urged security stakeholders to sustain information sharing and joint operations, describing synergy as the backbone of effective law enforcement.

He said such cooperation enhances capacity building, operational efficiency, and the overall ability of the state to respond swiftly to security threats.

In his remarks, the Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig. Gen. Adedigba (retd.), said the CCTV control room would significantly improve response times and operational coordination.

He explained that integrating technology into security operations allows for proactive measures rather than reactive policing, enabling commanders to monitor incidents in real time and direct operatives on the ground without delay.

Adedigba added that the system would help save lives, reduce communication gaps, and ensure faster deployment of personnel to distress locations.

He assured residents that the corps would continue to embrace innovation and professionalism in line with its mandate to provide a safe and secure environment for all, while the state government reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining and strengthening the initiative to keep crime at bay.