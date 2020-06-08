Report on Interest
Ogun battling 156 active coronavirus cases, records 13 fatalities

By The Guild
The Ogun State Government has disclosed that the active confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at one hundred and fifty-six after the successful treatment and discharge of one hundred and eighty-six patients in different isolation centers across the state.
It explained that the feat was achieved after the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to three hundred and fifty-five.
The State Ministry of Health said the active cases rose to one hundred and fifty-six after it recorded nineteen confirmed new cases on Sunday.
In a statement released on its social media page, the Ministry said an additional fatality was recorded in the state bringing to thirteen the number of fatalities recorded to coronavirus complications.
It added that the government had embarked on aggressive contact tracing of those who had been in contact with patients currently being managed across the isolation and treatment centers in the state to curb incidents of community transmission. 

The Ministry, however, urged to ensure maximum compliance with guidelines from the government and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the state.

