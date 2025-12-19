Ogun Assembly confirms Abiodun’s nominee as LG auditor-general

The Ogun State House of Assembly has confirmed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s nominee, Abdul-Nojeem Olayinka, for appointment as the Auditor-General for Local Governments following his screening by the legislature.

The confirmation came after the House adopted the report of the Committee of the Whole, presented by Deputy Speaker Bolanle Ajayi, seconded by Minority Leader Lukman Adeleye, and approved through a unanimous voice vote.

Presenting the report on Friday, the Deputy Speaker said the committee carefully examined Olayinka’s curriculum vitae, credentials, and responses during the screening exercise and found him qualified for the position. The Speaker subsequently directed that the House’s approval be communicated to the governor to facilitate the nominee’s swearing-in.

In a related development, the Assembly also passed a bill seeking to establish the Ogun State Agricultural Land Management Agency. The bill, titled H.B. No. 029/OG/2025: Ogun State Agricultural Land Management Agency Bill, 2025, mandates the adoption of a Comprehensive Framework for Responsible and Inclusive Land-Intensive Agricultural Investment (FRILIA) to guide land allocation and management across the state.

The bill was passed following the presentation of a report by the Joint Committees on Agriculture, Lands and Housing, chaired by Waliu Owode. The motion for its adoption was moved by Owode, seconded by Olusegun Odunuga, and unanimously approved by the House through a voice vote.

Lawmakers subsequently considered and adopted the bill clause by clause at the Committee of the Whole, after which the Deputy Speaker moved the motion for its third reading, seconded by the Minority Leader and supported by the House.

The Clerk and Head of the Legislative Service, Sakiru Adebakin, then conducted the third reading of the bill, while the Speaker directed that a clean copy be transmitted to Governor Dapo Abiodun for assent.

