Ogun 100-bed isolation center ready for use

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Ogun State Government revealed that it has commissioned a 100-bed isolation center at the Oke-Mosan area of Abeokuta, saying that the new addition would bring the total number of coronavirus treatment facilities in the state to five and also increase the region’s Covid-19 management capacity to over 300.

It disclosed that the newly commissioned facility had been received as a donation from well-meaning private individuals under the aegis of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and that the isolation center would further the state’s response to rising incidence of the deadly coronavirus pandemic within its borders.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, stated that the coalition had also donated high-tech equipments for use within the facility, saying that the instruments, which included a mobile x-ray as well as multi-parameter patient monitoring machines, among others, would aid the state’s coronavirus response and strengthen the health sector after Covid-19.

Coker, while speaking to newsmen at the commissioning event on Friday, assured members of the coalition, as well as residents, that the facility and its equipments would be put to good use by the state’s healthcare workers and that the isolation center would be used in the treatment of low-risk coronavirus cases.

She described the donation as an important milestone in the battle against coronavirus, saying that the facility, in addition to the other strategically located centers in Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ikenne, and Iberekodo regions of the state, would boost Ogun State’s capacity to control the viral infection.

Coker expressed appreciation to CACOVID for the generous donation and assured Ogun residents that the state government would increase efforts to test and treat coronavirus cases accordingly.

In response, the Representative of CACOVID, Ademola Bilesanmi, expressed appreciation to the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for the creative approach with which his administration had tackled the viral health crisis and also for granting the coalition the opportunity to aid the state in its fight against the global pandemic.