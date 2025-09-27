Ogoni re-entry is beacon of reconciliation –NNPC

The re-entry into Ogoniland marks a historic turning point for Nigeria — not just in terms of oil production, but more broadly, this milestone reflects the spirit of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which commits to building a stronger country, attracting responsible investment, and ensuring that community development is at the heart of national progress.

Speaking during the presentation of the Ogoni Consultations Report at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu acknowledged that the Ogoni people have endured long years of pain, and that this re-entry reflects the government’s recognition of their sacrifices.

“We are not, as a government, taking lightly the years of pain endured in Ogoniland. We recognise that, otherwise we would not be here today…We declare with conviction that hope is here and is back with us,” the President said.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, echoed the President’s sentiments, calling the development a re-affirmation of the company’s unwavering commitment to the Ogoni re-entry plan and a bold step towards justice, healing, and national prosperity. He emphasized that the re-entry demonstrates that Nigeria can confront its past, honour the sacrifices of its communities, and forge a new path with a vision of prosperity and justice for all.

“The re-entry into Ogoniland is not just about oil and gas. It is about justice, healing, and charting a new future for our nation,” Ojulari said.

Ogoni re-entry can be seen as both a test and an opportunity for the country. It demonstrates that equity can exist in national development, and oil can co-exist with environmental stewardship and inclusive nation-building. This milestone is a practical example of how President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda translates into reality by strengthening our country, creating conditions for responsible investment, while prioritising the prosperity of host communities.

Ojulari acknowledged the pivotal leadership of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in convening a committee that brought diverse stakeholders together, creating the platform for dialogue and consensus that made this breakthrough possible. He also praised the work of Professor Don Baridam and members of the Presidential Committee, who engaged tirelessly and transparently with all relevant parties to produce a report that tells a story of fairness and inclusivity that will ultimately bring closure and renew hope for the Ogoni people and all Nigerians.

“The lesson is that this journey cannot be driven solely by production volumes. It must be anchored on justice, equity, sustainability, and most importantly, collaboration with the very people whose land bears this wealth,” he stated.

To that end, Ojulari was categorical that in resuming operations in Ogoni, NNPC Ltd will continue to build trust by prioritising community engagements with key stakeholders, investing in infrastructure, and empowering local enterprise.

He confirmed that NNPC has already began initiatives in road construction, infrastructure upgrades, and economic empowerment programs designed to rebuild trust and demonstrate accountability in an inclusive manner. “NNPC Ltd is determined to transform Ogoniland from a symbol of conflict into a beacon of reconciliation, renewal, and sustainable progress,” he concluded.

In his remarks, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, echoed the general sentiments that sustainable progress is possible and proven through collaboration with all parties concerned. He said the report was the outcome of an intensive, methodical, and transparent engagement, while Professor Baridam, on behalf of the Committee, thanked the President for his unwavering commitment to the well-being of the Ogoni people, stressing that through diplomacy and relentless insistence on dialogue, host community trust was earned, and hope restored.

This restored hope is also a message for the international community— Ogoni re-entry is more than a Nigerian milestone. It is a classic example of how a resource-rich nation like Nigeria can reconcile environmental protection with energy security. By placing community benefit at the centre, Nigeria is rewriting the global playbook on how oil and gas operations can co-exist with local aspirations, sharing a global example of how energy development can be reconciled with environmental protection and community inclusion.

For Nigeria, it signals progress is being redefined as a partnership between government, industry, and the people.