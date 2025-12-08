Ogar Osim emerges Cross River LP chairman

The Cross River Chapter of the Labour Party has re-elected Ogar Osim as its state chairman, returning him for another four-year term following party members’ trust in his leadership.

Osim was re-elected after delegates unanimously passed a vote of confidence in his leadership, praising his “visionary and people-oriented style” during the State Congress held at Browland Hotel, Calabar.

The congress, which marked the conclusion of a three-tier exercise that began at the ward level on December 2 and progressed to chapter congresses on December 4, was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Cross River State Commissioner of Police.

Speaking shortly after his re-election yesterday, Osim expressed gratitude to delegates across the 18 local government areas for what he described as “overwhelming and reaffirming support.”

“I thank all the delegates across the state for their overwhelming support throughout the Congress exercise. I pledge to continue building a strong, united, and people-driven Labour Party in Cross River State,” he said.

Osim noted that the congress activities were orderly and inclusive, stressing that the conclusion of the State Congress marked a renewed commitment to repositioning the party for stronger political relevance.

He also promised to rebuild the party’s structures, address lingering issues, and foster greater unity ahead of future elections.

Stakeholders who participated in the congress commended the process, describing it as a model of internal democracy.

They lauded the party’s ability to conduct seamless congresses across wards, chapters, and the state without rancor.

Members also expressed optimism that Osim’s re-election would reposition the Labour Party to play a more competitive role in the political landscape of Cross River State.