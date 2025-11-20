Officer dies during police, kidnappers clash in Abuja

A police officer has been confirmed dead after a gunfire exchange between operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command and suspected kidnappers in Guto village, an outskirts community in the Bwari Area Council.

The confrontation began as policemen rushed to foil an attempt by an armed gang to seize a family from their home. The suspects opened fire on the officers, who responded immediately.

The incident occurred at approximately 01:10 a.m. following a distress call from residents reporting that armed attackers had stormed the community and were attempting to abduct a man and his family.

In a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, the kidnappers, estimated to be about 30 in number, had reportedly tried to force their way into a residence before security teams arrived.

According to the statement, “The FCT Police Command has successfully repelled a kidnapping attempt in Guto village, an outskirts community in Bwari Area Council, in the early hours of 20th November 2025. At approximately 01:10 a.m., the Command received a distress call that armed attackers, numbering about 30, had invaded the community in an attempt to abduct a resident and his family.”

It added, “Responding swiftly, the Bwari Division’s Surveillance Team, in conjunction with the IGP Special Intervention Squad (SIS), mobilised to the scene. Upon sighting the Police team, the attackers opened fire. The officers responded with superior firepower, engaging the attackers in a heated gun duel. In the ensuing firefight, the Police team neutralized two of the assailants, while the remainder fled into the surrounding bushes and mountains for safety.”

“Tragically, one Police officer sustained a fatal gunshot injury during the exchange and was rushed to Bwari General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The Command deeply regrets this loss, as the officer paid the supreme price in the line of duty,” the statement concluded.

Following the attempted kidnap, the Command’s Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye., has deployed additional personnel to the affected community to strengthen security in the area and normalcy has since been restored.

He has also issued a directive for a comprehensive and thorough investigation, emphasizing the need for meticulous examination of all evidence and leads, to ensure that the individuals responsible for the incident are identified, located, and brought to justice without delay.