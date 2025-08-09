Of Bola Oyebamiji’s guber aspiration

REGARDING politics, service, and governance, virtually all corners of Osun State are already filled with activities forming a prelude to the 2026 gubernatorial election. In such situations, support is typically drummed up for preferred aspirants in various quarters. Similarly, those whose political style allows it will embark on ‘pull-him-down’ campaigns, aimed at dragging their opponents through the mud in the public eye. However, such smear campaigns are, at the very least, bad.

While we appeal to politicians across the board and in all political divides to desist from smear campaigns, we plead with all indigenes and residents to heed the voice of reason by rallying support for the best among the contenders in the 2026 Osun governorship election. Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, aka AMBO, is that distinguished aspirant. The old maxim says, “He whom the cap fits, let him wear it.” Oyebamiji is the icon whom the cap fits.

Let it be clear that the political public, especially the electorate, are savvy. They’re not to be exploited for cheap political goals or taken for granted as tools to derail good political goals. Osun State notably has a high level of reasoning when choosing needed political leadership. This has been proven in recent elections from 2014 through 2018 to 2022. We hope 2026 won’t be an exception.

Let us focus on the winning of the 2014 governorship polls by the All Progressives Congress (APC). As it stood, administrations in the state had always grappled with dwindling monthly statutory allocations from the Federation Accounts, owing to the prevailing economic downturn and global recession.

Amidst the turmoil and competing needs in virtually all sectors in the state, Osun stood as one state that had a highly populous civil service in terms of numbers in Nigeria. One salient fact is that the civil/public servants’ demographic was dominated by a high echelon cadre due to the high education profile of residents and natives. Expectedly, the salary bill was astronomical.

Recently, attempts were made by some professional critics at pointing accusing fingers toward one of the staunch governorship hopefuls for the state on the APC ticket, castigating him as the mastermind of the salary cuts mentioned above. The aspirant in question is our dear AMBO. Oyebamiji was Managing Director of Osun Investment Company Limited (OSICOL), later known as Omoluabi Investments, before his appointment as the political head of the Finance Ministry in the APC-led administration at the time.

To provide background on the issue that played out then is logical at this stage. The administration formed a committee led by veteran labour leader Pa Hassan Sunmonu, comprising government and labour representatives, to address the state’s acute financial shortage. The committee’s recommendations aimed to save the state from laying off workers by implementing a modulated salary structure for certain workers, especially those in high echelons. This saved tens of thousands of workers (and their dependents) from potential job losses and prevented huge salary backlogs like in other states. By July 2018, near the end of that administration, payments reverted to normal salary scales.

The sine qua non of the foregoing is not to defend or castigate but to place issues in proper historical perspective regarding who did what. Particularly, Osun and its residents – not just civil servants – owe Oyebamiji huge gratitude since it was his timely intervention that led to reverting to normal salary scale payments.

Oyebamiji’s proven pedigree in the private sector, especially as an excellent administrator, paved the way for him and counts in his favour till date, even as he heads NIWA one of the Blue Economy’s auxiliary agencies. This he does meritoriously.

Any attempt to criticize Oyebamiji as being behind the modulated salary regime in Osun’s past would not only be unfair but also rob the state of its fair chance of getting the best and most competent leaderat the helm next year. For all we know, Oyebamiji served the state in a fantastic way, leading to his retention by the next administration of Gboyega Oyetola. Not only that, but it was upon his appointment as Commissioner for Finance that the modulated salary structure was ended. Oyebamiji, in conjunction with his principal, figured out how to stop the modulated salary structure before the administration wound down in November 2018.

Not only that, AMBO fashioned out ways to improve the profile of Osun among the comity of states within the Nigerian federation with regard to Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The solid foundation laid at that time formed the baseline on which the Oyetola administration built. The incumbent administration also takes lots of cues from the good works initiated by this finance guru.

Oyebamiji is hot cake to diverse classes of people across the state. He also maintains excellent relations among virtually all the leading lights locally and nationally—in religion, among native/traditional rulers, among youth and student groups, with trade associations and professional groups, and among civil/public servants. The choice of the best, most competent person for the next governorship should be determined using the foregoing as a parameter.

Of the three senatorial districts in the state, Osun West is considered to have had the least opportunity to lead the state since inception. In a robust response to the widespread and loud ‘West ló kàn’ agitation across the state, AMBO’s candidacy is timely and apt to satisfy the appetite of this section of the state, which is regarded as having been deprived of equal opportunity to serve in this regard for the past 34 years. Findings from recent familiarization tours by aspirants across the state show him as the best aspirant who can stand the test of time and of political contest.

The next contest in Osun will be keen and intense. This period isn’t the best time for experimentation. The APC’s political leadership, the electorate, and the generality of residents are urged to be vigilant. The people of Osun are cautioned to be wary of who and what to believe, as making a misguided choice at this stage would not only be costly but also drag the state back for decades.

In and out of public service, Oyebamiji is a man of the people who has earned the trust of a vast majority he’s interacted with through life’s twists and turns. A trusted, selfless politician and dedicated philanthropist, he has influenced several lives, bringing smiles, succour, relief, and hope to many. This rare gem and prominent son of Osun has made a significant impact by touching many lives; thus, he deserves to be entrusted with greater responsibility and honoured accordingly.

Olatunde wrote from Ilesa, Osun State