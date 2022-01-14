Odunmosu prepares for exit ahead Lagos new CP arrival

Following the recent promotion of over 7,000 policemen by the Police Service Commission, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has begun to prepare his office for another commissioner expected to take over affairs of the state after his promotion to the rank of an Assistant Inspectors-General (AIG).

Apparently not aware who would be redeployed to be his successor by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, Odumosu, as gathered, has started preparing his office and the command for his successor while also making plans to take up his new assignment which would require that he works with more states and police formations, towards ensuring the protection of lives and property of Nigerians within the zone.

It was learnt that the outgoing CP’s decision to prepare his office and entire formations across the state to become more effective was basically to ensure that whoever succeeds him at the Command does not have any challenges, rather could be able to settle down and have an easy start on his new assignment.

Sources said that part of the activities been put together by Odumosu before his decoration by the IGP with new rank and redeployment to a higher office, where he would eventually statutorily retire, including further strengthening the law enforcement officers towards improving on the achievements recorded under his tenure across the state.

They added that he has constantly engaged Area Commanders to ensure that the officers remain alert and mobilise their men towards nipping in the bud all forms of crimes that could disrupt activities within the state.

Aside from that, a source told The Guild that the outgoing CP introduce other security tactics that would ensure that whoever is deployed to Lagos as his successor does not experience any hitches on arrival.

He added that what has given Odumosu, who could be decorated soon with his new rank, a good understanding of Lagos terrain was that he had over the years contributed towards the development of security architecture in Lagos working at the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit Taskforce to remove hoodlums.

After leaving the Taskforce, with a sterling record of cleaning up Lagos, he was deployed to lead the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and left the formation better than how he met it, arresting several criminals before they launched their operations in any part of the state.

Due to his promotion to the rank of Commissioner, Odumosu was deployed out of the state and later redeployed to Lagos in 2019 by the former IGP, Muhammad Adamu, for tactical security reasons and since his return to the state, security has improved.

Since his return as the 36th Commissioner of Police on November 15, 2019, he has led the command to achieve many successes including ending activities of a notorious kidnap gang and foiling several robbery operations that could have put residents into great losses.

Some of the achievements recorded include ending activities of a kidnap gang using a thick forest in the Imota/Emuren axis as a hideout with a 25-year-old Peter Thomas arrested while the others died during clashes with the law enforcement officers. Items recovered from them were two AK-47, three AK-47 magazines loaded, 46 AK-47 live ammunition, and others.

In the outgone year, the Odumosu-led command arrested 1,124 armed robbery suspects and 215 suspected assassins as well as foiled 206 robbery cases from December 2020 to September 2021.

