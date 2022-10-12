Oduah, three others to face N7.9bn misappropriation trial

The Federal Government has approved the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) request to arraign former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, alongside three others linked to N7.9 billion money laundering case.

Others linked to the case were Gloria Odita, Nwosu Nnamdi, Chukwuma Chinyere, Global Offshore, and Marine Limited, Tip Top Global Resources Limited, Crystal Television Limited, and Sobora International Limited.

The Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, okayed EFCC’s request that the senator, Oduah, and others be arraigned over their involvement in the alleged misappropriated funds.

Malami’s approval was issued in a letter to the Federal High Court, bringing to an end the adjournments suffered by the arraignment for six consecutive times.

Oduah and other defendants in the alleged fraud trial were to have been docked last year but were for six times put off following the request of the AGF to allow him to study the case file and give a legal opinion.

However, at Wednesday’s proceedings, EFCC brought a letter before the court from Malami, asking that the lawmaker be formally docked on the alleged offenses.

Oduah, who was present in court along with her other co-defendants, was given February 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17, 2023, for arraignment and full-scale accelerated trial.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo, has meanwhile, fixed the date following confirmation by parties that Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, actually issued the letter and copied them as required by law.

The EFCC, in the charges, alleged that Oduah misappropriated the N7.9 billion public funds while serving as a Minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime.

They are charged with conspiracy and money laundering, as well as maintaining anonymous bank accounts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

