Ododo joins PDP Gov’s meeting in Taraba

The Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, joined 10 of his colleagues from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a short meeting in Taraba State, a move that has attracted reactions from members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a picture, which is trending online, Ododo, who came into office on the platform of APC, was seen dressed in the same attire with his counterparts in the opposition party, an appearance that has continued to set tongues wagging.

Among the PDP governors spotted with Ododo on Saturday were Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau).

The fact that the picture was taken in Taraba State where PDP governors met and issued a communique, vowing to unseat the APC during the 2027 presidential election.

They also spoke on the crisis rocking their party which fueled speculations on the involvement of Ododo with his counterparts at this point in time.

Some social media users even concluded that Ododo, who just won his gubernatorial dispute case at the Supreme Court, was planning to defect to the PDP.

But Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, in defense of his boss, has debunked the claim, saying the governor’s visit was for social event and not political.

Fanwo said Governor Ododo was in Taraba to attend the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Governor Kefas.

“The Chief Servant of Kogi State, His Excellency Usman Ododo jet out hours after his Supreme Court victory to attend the wedding of the daughter of the Taraba State Governor, His Excellency Agbu Kefas in Taraba.

“The wedding was also attended by Captains of industries and other Governors across the country. Governor Ododo wishes the new couple a happy married life”, he added.