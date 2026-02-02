Ododo appoints Ogbo, Avidime as Kogi varsity VC, Poly rector

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has approved the appointment of Professor Salisu Ogbo as the new Vice-Chancellor of Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, and Dr. Salihu Avidime as the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

The appointment of Professor Ogbo follows the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Marietu Tenuche, whom he is set to replace.

Before his new appointment, Ogbo served as the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, where he was credited with overseeing key administrative and academic reforms. His elevation to Vice-Chancellor has, in turn, created a vacancy at the Polytechnic.

Consequently, Dr. Salihu Avidime, a seasoned academic and administrator, has been appointed to succeed Ogbo as Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic.

The appointments were approved on Monday in Lokoja as part of the state government’s broader efforts to reposition its tertiary institutions through experienced leadership and improved governance structures.

Governor Ododo congratulated the appointees and charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by promoting academic excellence, strengthening institutional administration, and contributing to the overall development of education in the state.

According to the government, the appointments align with the Ododo administration’s commitment to strengthening the education sector and enhancing the performance of public tertiary institutions across Kogi State.