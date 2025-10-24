Oborevwori suspends Delta Polytechnic rector, bursar over financial misconduct

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has suspended the Rector and Bursar of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, over alleged administrative misconduct and financial breaches in the institution.

Oborevwori said that both senior staff members will be suspended for six months following the allegations leveled against them.

Aside from that, the governor, acting in his capacity as visitor for the school, upheld the earlier suspension of the Registrar by the Governing Council.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, confirmed the suspension on Friday through a statement made available to newsmen.

Emu stated that the Principal Officers’ suspension is to ensure an unbiased investigation into the alleged administrative misconduct and financial breaches leveled against them by the institution’s Governing Council.

According to him, the Deputy Rector would act as Rector until the expiration of the six-month suspension imposed on the principal officers.

He added: “The most Senior Accountant in the Bursary Department would similarly act as Bursar until the expiration of the six-month suspension on the Bursar”.