Obi’s victory in Lagos wake APC up- Fashola

As activities intensified at the Presidential election tribunal, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the victory of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, during the 2023 presidential poll in Lagos State surprised the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and made the party roll up it’s sleeves during subsequent polls.

Fashola said that the February 25, 2023 poll made the ruling party to wake all its voters up and ensure that they turn out in their large number to cast their votes for the APC candidates on the ballots.

The former Lagos State governor, who stated this on Sunday while responding to questions on a political program on television, said that unlike the APC that believe Lagos votes was already in the basket,

the Labour Party turned its voters on the commercial capital to win the election.

He added that the action of the LP further decimated the chances of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a party that had often challenged the progressives in Lagos for the governorship seat.

The minister said his party, the APC, conducted pre-election internal polls but never released it, describing polls that predicted victory for Obi and Atiku as “badly conducted”.

According to him, the APC knew states where it had high chances of winning and had concentrated its energy in those states.

It was learnt that the APC had picked Lagos as one of the states that will deliver their candidate but was left with surprise when the Independent National Electoral Commission announced that the LP polled more votes than other parties that contested the election in Lagos.

However, Fashola said his party was blindsided in some cases. “In some cases, you get blindsided. We were blindsided in Lagos because the opposition turned out their voters there,” he said.

“And you also saw that a party that has been competitive for 24 years, the umbrella party, suddenly disappeared. It showed that their support base has shifted.”

Asked whether LP’s victory in Lagos at the presidential poll surprised the APC, he said, “Yeah, blindsided us, without a doubt. They turned out their voters and in the subsequent gubernatorial election, we turned out our voters.”

It would be recalled that the February 25 poll, Obi polled 582,454 votes to trounce Tinubu who scored 572,606 votes.

Though the LP won during the presidential election, the party’s candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour lost to APC’s Babajide Sanwo-Olu who secured a reelection in the March 18 governorship poll.

Sanwo-Olu polled a total of 762,134 votes, defeating Rhodes-Vivour, who scored 312,329 votes, followed by PDP’s Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor with 62,449 votes.

