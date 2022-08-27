Obidients test strength, offline influence in Rivers, Enugu, Benue for Obi

Inspite of the rainfall and other unfriendly weather conditions experienced across the country, Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, and hundreds of youths took to major streets of Rivers, Enugu, Edo and Benue States to demonstrate and sensitize Nigerians on the need to support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general election.

They said that the exercise was to show Nigerians particularly the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that Obi has both online and offline required structure to win the presidential election next year.

The demonstration was however cancelled in Kaduna State by the authorities over increase in cases of kidnapping and criminal activities that had heightened the level of insecurity across the state.

They tagged the demonstration on Saturday as ‘One Million March For Peter Obi’, and took place simultaneously in the state capitals.

During the demonstration, the large number of supporters were seen rocking the party’s caps, t-shirts and while some others armed themselves with banners promoting and other souvenirs to sell Peter Obi’s candidacy.

While marching on the streets, the youths promised that more exercises would be carried out to ensure that the Nigerians vote and make their candidate President Muhammadu Buhari successor.

The cancellation of the rally in Kaduna led to a flurry of social media attacks against Governor Nasir El-Rufai even if it could not be confirmed if he ordered the cancellation as many sought to portray on social media.

Recall that, El-Rufai had taken to his verified Twitter handle to mock Obi’s supporters, who often operate their activities under the codename OBIDIENT MOVEMENT, over their plans for a two million march in Kaduna. Recall that, El-Rufai had taken to his verified Twitter handle to mock Obi’s supporters, who often operate their activities under the codename OBIDIENT MOVEMENT, over their plans for a two million march in Kaduna.

The Governor had mocked the planned march stating that he hopes they get up to two hundred persons to demonstrate across the streets of his state.

The organizers of the Kaduna State rally have called on supporters to remain calm as they resolve the issues that led to the postponement of the rally.

The exercise came barely one week after a similar march was held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, for the Labour Party candidate by the youths, to show solidarity as the country prepares for another election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

