Obidients spread PO’s presidential gospel across Southwest

Members of the Labour Party under the aegis of Coalition for Peter Obi presidency have extended their demonstration for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Ahmed, to streets in Southwest states, sensitizing the electorates on the benefits of electing the Anambra state former governor.

The members, who were armed with different placards and banners with different inscriptions, marched through major streets in Ogun and Oyo States.

On Saturday, the members were seen on the streets of Abeokuta as well as Ibadan, defying the rain, and marching in their numbers to alaert the opposition party members of their presence in the region.

In Abeokuta, the walk, which took off from the popular Kuto market in the state capital, saw members march through major streets before terminating at the Panseke market.

Some of the members of the coalition appealed to members and party faithful to remain calm as activities towards the general elections gather momentum.

Speaking to journalists during the walk, a member of the coalition, Tolulope Philips, said the walk is to create more awareness and drum support for a Peter Obi presidency.

Reacting to the development, Obi hailed his supporters in Ibadan and Nnewi following successful solidarity rallies for his presidential ambition in the two towns

Taking to his verified social media handle, the LP flagbearer, Peter Obi saluted the youths of the Obidient family, adding that the mission calls for resiliency.

He wrote; ‘‘I salute the youths of the OBIdient Family. The mission at hand calls for resiliency”

