Obidients may reassess political investment in Obi

Since the 2023 presidential election, Nigeria’s political landscape has continued to evolve, with shifting alliances and recalculations ahead of 2027.

One figure whose political trajectory has drawn renewed scrutiny is former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and the movement that grew around him, popularly known as the Obidients.

It was only after the 2023 election that I began to pay closer attention to Obi’s public engagements and interviews.

My personal assessment at the time was that his responses often lacked the depth and strategic clarity expected of someone seeking Nigeria’s highest office.

Yet, what remained intriguing was how strongly he resonated with many educated and influential voices, particularly in the Southeast, where he enjoyed unprecedented intellectual and emotional support.

Having reported on several prominent Igbo political leaders throughout my journalism career, Obi was not among those I rated most highly in terms of political gravitas.

Nevertheless, respected figures across the region embraced his candidacy with enthusiasm, suggesting that his appeal went beyond conventional political metrics.

Today, however, signs of reassessment appear within segments of his support base. The enthusiasm that defined the Obidient movement in 2023 seems less pronounced, as some supporters confront the realities of Nigeria’s complex electoral politics where grassroots symbolism and emotive messaging alone may not translate into national victory.

Presidential politics in Nigeria demands more than relatability or symbolic gestures. It requires entrenched party structures, durable alliances, financial capacity and nationwide political engineering.

These are areas where Obi’s critics argue he has remained comparatively weak.

In contrast, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated formidable political organisation.

Despite health concerns frequently raised by opponents during the 2023 campaign, Tinubu secured victory and has since consolidated influence across the executive, legislature and party structures.

His long-standing networks within the All Progressives Congress continue to attract defections from opposition parties ahead of 2027.

Tinubu’s enduring strength lies less in physical vigour than in strategic political capacity, his deep understanding of party systems, coalition-building and power retention.

That machinery, already visible before 2023, is now firmly oriented toward a second-term objective.

Against this backdrop, Obi’s reported alignment with the African Democratic Congress has sparked debate among his followers.

For a movement that emerged outside traditional party structures and identified strongly with the Labour Party platform, any perceived shift raises questions about consistency and trust.

Some analysts believe Obi’s value to emerging opposition coalitions lies primarily in his electoral appeal among urban youth and reform-minded voters.

Others speculate he could feature in broader opposition arrangements in 2027, potentially in partnership with figures such as former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Whether such alignments would strengthen or dilute his political brand remains uncertain.

What is clearer is that sections of the Obidient base appear to be recalibrating expectations.

Movements built on hope and moral conviction can be powerful, but they also demand strategic continuity from their leaders.

Any perception of deviation, real or imagined inevitably prompts disillusionment among core supporters.

Ultimately, Obi retains a loyal following and remains a consequential figure in Nigeria’s opposition politics. Yet the challenge before him is no longer simply mobilising emotion or symbolism; it is demonstrating durable political structure, strategic clarity and ideological consistency capable of sustaining a national movement over time.

If the Obidient movement is indeed reassessing its political investment, the next electoral cycle will determine whether that reassessment leads to renewal or quiet fragmentation.