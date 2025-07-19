Obidients celebrates Obi’s 64th birthday with rallies, community service

As part of activities to mark former presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s 64th birthday, members of the Obidient Movement across Nigeria have honour their leader with rallies and community service across the country.

Aside from Kaduna State where the demonstration was banned, rallies were held in Lagos and other part of the country for the Anambra State former governor.

To celebrate the day for the former governor, who contested the 2023 poll on platform of the Labour Party, his supporters reached out to Nigerians under “Obidient Day of Service.”

Director, Strategic Communications and Media, Nana Kazaure, in a statement, indicated that in place of traditional goodwill messages, thousands of Obidients are engaging in community-driven acts of service to reflect Obi’s lifelong philosophy: leadership is service.

From medical outreaches to orphanage visits, food drives to sanitation efforts, every gesture is inspired by Obi’s recent message: “If we want to celebrate my birthday, I will do so by serving others.”

Highlights from across the country included the distribution of food and hygiene items at Jimeta Correctional Centre in Adamawa, the erection of three celebratory billboards in Ondo, and the distribution of 5,000 sanitary pads and medical outreach for young girls in Enugu.

Other states, like Yobe, observed sensitisation on Obi’s legacy, sharing food with children and the elderly. Borno witnessed the distribution of mosquito nets and hope messages. In Taraba, they visited orphanages, and in Bauchi, they distributed free notebooks, provided haircuts, and conducted outreach to orphanages. The representatives in Kebbi provided fuel for 100 tricycles/motorcycles, offered free rides to market women, and in Imo, over 60 commercial vehicles were fueled for the public benefit.

The FCT was not left idle, as Medical outreach and sanitation drives took over the city. In Delta, they visited police stations, orphanages, and carried out community feeding. Akwa Ibom observed free barbing services across the state.

Finally, in Anambra, they visited an Orphanage and a correctional facility in Ekwulobia, as well as homes. In Lagos, they visited correctional centres and participated in a solidarity walk.

The Obidient Day of Service underscores the enduring appeal of Peter Obi’s values — compassion, accountability, and people-first governance.