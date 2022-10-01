Obidient test popularity, strength physically in Lagos, London

Inspite of hitches experienced over the rally for presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, thousands of the LP flagbearer’s supporter popularly called Obidient rallied in Lagos State and other cities across the country and abroad, London, to exhibit their offline strength and asked the Nigerians particularly non-social media savvy electorate, to cast their votes for the former Anambra governor next year during the poll.

The huge crowd that gathered in Lagos and other major cities across Nigeria were seen with T-shirts as well as face-cap and armed themselves with placards and sourveniers, to inform the public of their motive on the road.

Moving their bodies in response to the loud Afrobeats tunes and other current musics blasting from trucks, to keep them busy all through the duration of the rally, they reiterated their commitment to hit the streets anytime to ensure that their candidate get the desired support while consolidating on the gains online before the poll in 2023.

Listening to the musics to remind themselves of the challenges confronting the nation on its Independence Day, Obi’s supporters packed onto highway service lanes in several districts in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital, and other parts of the country, to kick start the campaign for the 2023 election.

In Lagos, as part of measures to send panic to other presidential candidates, the Obidients grounded traffic activities in Lekki, Surulere, Ikeja and FESTAC, increasing travel time for motorists and disrupted commercial activities for Nigerians that had planned their movement during the Independence Day celebration.

Defying the Lagos police command threat, the supporters gathered and campaigned at a location a few meters away from Lekki toll-gate but the demonstration brought about pains and anguish for motorists on the Lekki-Epe expressway particularly those that were not familiar with alternative routes along the road were forced to wait for hours on the road.

They made stops at every junction waving flags, banners and other paraphernalia as they rally towards Jakande, Elegushi axis, an apparent move to avoid confrontation with the police already stationed at the Lekki tollgate.

The rally, according to the conveners, is to garner organic support for the LP presidential candidate ahead of next February’s general elections.

Also in Bauchi, the thousands of people that marched on the street from the Multi-Purpose Indoor Sports Hall at the popular Wunti market, through Ahmadu Bello Way to Rain Zurfi, causing heavy traffic gridlock within the City Center as they obstructed free vehicular and human movements.

Motorists had to take alternative routes to get to their destinations after watching Obidient members danced to various songs they played in support of their candidate.

The physically challenged were also not left out as they sang, danced and carried flags of the Labour party as well as posters of Obi and his running mate.

Also in Kaduna, the supporters who marched from the Abuja -Kaduna road junction through the Command Secondary School, Refinery junction to Narayi, also drummed support for the candidate of the party for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Ekene Abubukar Adams.

They said that the country at the moment needed genuine change which they claimed the Labour Party presidency would offer in 2023.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Obi/Datti Movement in the state, Chief Morrison Ikpeanaeze, expressed delight for the mass turnout of the people regardless of religion, ethnicity, “despite the fact that nobody gave them any money.”

He expressed optimism that “Obi is no doubt the next president of the Nigeria,” urging all and sundry to keep up the momentum until victory is qurantteed in February, 2023.

