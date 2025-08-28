Obi to drag Adeyanju before court over defamation

The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has threatened to sue activist and legal practitioner, Deji Adeyanju, over alleged defamatory statements made against him on social media.

In a notice filed by his legal team, Ejesimen & Co, the Anambra State former governor accused Adeyanju of publishing false claims, including allegations of misusing state funds for family businesses and offering a bribe after a private meeting.

The document, issued in Abuja on yesterday, ordered Adeyanju to retract his remarks, delete all posts considered defamatory, and publish apologies in at least three national newspapers. It further warned that failure to comply within seven days would lead to a lawsuit seeking damages, legal costs, and an injunction to restrain further comments.

Adeyanju, in response, dismissed the notice on Facebook, declaring his readiness to face Obi in court and describing him as “a fraud parading himself as a messiah.”

The development has stirred mixed reactions online, with Obi’s supporters applauding his move to defend his reputation, while Adeyanju’s backers argue that he is merely exercising his right to free expression.