Obi supporters seek investigation on slain ADC agent

The Obidient Movement has rejected the outcome of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship election, alleging widespread irregularities and violence during the poll.

The group also demanded justice for Musa Abubakar, a polling agent of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who was reportedly killed during the exercise.

Addressing journalists on Monday at the movement’s secretariat in Abuja, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, alleged that Abubakar was murdered at his post in the Gwagwa polling unit while resisting attempts by hoodlums to hijack ballot boxes.

“One of our most dedicated agents, Musa Abubakar (Dege), was brutally murdered at his post in the Gwagwa polling unit for resisting a daring attempt by hoodlums to subvert the will of voters,” Tanko said.

“Musa’s death is not just a statistic. His blood is on the hands of those who orchestrated this electoral fraud,” he added.

This call for an investigation follows last Saturday’s poll for six chairmanship and 62 councillorship seats in the Federal Capital Territory, in which the All Progressives Congress won five councils, while the Peoples Democratic Party secured Gwagwalada.

Tanko further alleged that party agents were intimidated during the poll.

“Our agents were systematically targeted. They were harassed and threatened in a desperate attempt to silence them,” he claimed.

Describing the exercise as deeply flawed, the group insisted that the declared results did not reflect the true will of the electorate.

Tanko said the movement backed the African Democratic Congress candidate for AMAC chairmanship, Dr Moses Paul, popularly known as Dr Mo, and maintained that the outcome as unacceptable.

The movement also criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that the division of polling units without adequate voter awareness contributed to confusion and apathy. It urged the electoral body to investigate the allegations and restore public confidence in the process.

“We address you today with a heavy heart. The results are not just a political setback; they are a brazen assault on the foundations of our democracy,” he said.