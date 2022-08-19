Obi, Soludo discuss Labour Party’s 2023 presidential election chances

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has visited the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to seek his support and discuss his campaign strategies with the governor ahead of next year’s general election across the country.

Obi, who was a former governor of the state, and Soludo were said to have shared ideas on possible strategies that could assist the Labour Party candidate garner more votes than other candidates.

After the meeting that lasted for several minutes behind closed-door at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, on Friday, they both claimed that the meeting was successful and that talks also include the 2023 presidential poll.

Soludo reiterated that as Governor of the state, he serves Ndi Anambra irrespective of religious, social or political stratification and that playing host to the governor was necessary to foster cooperation.

“It’s a private visit and private conversation. He is a former Governor of Anambra State under the All Progressives Grand Alliance and so, you know he is the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and so he stopped by on a courtesy call to intimate me of his ambition and candidature under Labour party”.

The Governor, who said that he and Obi felicitated and had some frank conversations on his 2023 presidential campaign, describing Obi as a friend and a brother.

Soludo added that the presidential candidate is a friend and a brother and of course, he remained one of the two major candidates from Anambra State.

“He is of the Labour party and then there is Prof. Peter Umeadi who is the Presidential candidate of APGA. The two of them are from Anambra State and I wished them the very best of luck. We are all going to campaign freely and so on and Nigerians will make their choice. So, the details of our conversations are private”.

Soludo, meanwhile, concluded that as the Governor of Anambra state, he can only wish anyone from Anambra state running for any office the best of luck.

On his part, Obi, while commending the Governor for hosting him, expressed strong confidence in his ability to succeed as the Governor of Anambra state.

“I’ve seen him, we exchange talks. I trust him to work in Anambra state and succeed”, the presidential candidate added.

