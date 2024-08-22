Obi requests publication of Ajaero’s terrorism offences details

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has asked the Nigerian Police to release details of the allegations against the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

Obi said that that the anxiety generated by the police invitation was expected given the critical position Ajaero holds among Nigerian workers.

The Anambra State former governor’s request came barely two days after Ajaero turned down invitations from the Nigerian Police for questioning over allegations of terrorism financing, treasonable felony, cybercrime and other related offences.

The NLC president was summoned by the Police through the Deputy Commissioner of Police Intelligence Response Team, Department of Force Intelligence and signed by Adamu Muazu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police,

Obi, in a statement released through his official social media handle speaking Thursday, stressed that the NLC “is an interlocutor of the Federal Government on various labour disputes and other national interest issues.

“On that basis alone, without prejudice to due process, Ajaero represents an umbrella organisation that should inform the authorities of their approach and modalities.

“The alleged infractions listed on the letter of invitation circulating on Social Media are weighty and there is no clarity on the circumstances and if the authorities are attributing these to personal conduct or responsibilities devolving on Mr Ajaejo as the undisputed leader of the NLC.

“Extreme caution must thus be exercised in the manner in which this issue is handled. It is not unexpected that government will boot try autocratic methods to vow labour as a potential opposition force,” Obi added.

He said that invitations like the one to Ajaero are expected, but the rule of law and the laws of evidence should be observed.

He also urged the labour unions to stick to their strengths and powers in order to maintain democratic order and sanity in the country.

Earlier, Ajaero, in a letter written to the police by his lawyer, Falana Chambers, expressed readiness to answer all questions the police wanted to pose to him during the interview on the allegations.

He, however said he was not available on Tuesday for the interview.

The labour leader said he would honour the invitation next Wednesday, August 29, 2024, saying he had already scheduled other engagements for the initial date.